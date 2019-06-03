Hot water supply to be resumed in Bishkek on June 4

Bishkekteploset OJSC will start connecting consumers to hot water supply from June 4. Press service of the company reported.

Following the order of the Bishkek City Administration, maintenance and repair work, routine density tests have been carried out on water heat networks since May 6.

As of June 1, at least 65 damages have been detected in the heating networks, some of them were eliminated, the rest will be eliminated before the start of the heating season.

Bishkekteploset has made every effort to resume the hot water supply two days earlier. Connection will be carried out within three days. Kindergartens, hospitals and other socially significant objects will be supplied with hot water first of all.

Consumers are asked to shut off the valves on the supply lines to Ariston-type water tanks to prevent backflows.