Police arrest citizen of Turkey wanted by Interpol in Bishkek

Police officers arrested a citizen of Turkey, who was wanted by Interpol, in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The Interior Ministry received information that the man was hiding from the internal affairs bodies, stayed illegally in the territory of Kyrgyzstan and intended to travel to European countries using forged documents.

«The 35-year-old foreigner was arrested. He was wanted for a serious crime in Turkey. The foreigner was placed in detention center 1 by court,» the Interior Ministry reported.