Former Deputy Interior Minister withdraws lawsuit against Asia News newspaper

Former Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Abdykarov withdrew a lawsuit against Asia News newspaper and its Editor-in-Chief Arslanbek Sartbaev. Editor of the media outlet told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, after negotiations, Daniyar Abdykarov solicited a truce and withdrew the lawsuit.

«Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek began consideration of the lawsuit. But Raiymbek Matraimov managed to reconcile us,» Arslanbek Sartbaev said.

Recall, the reason for the suit were regular articles in the newspaper about the ex-deputy minister. As a moral compensation for the desecrated honor and dignity, Daniyar Abdykarov asked 10 million soms.