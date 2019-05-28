Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Nur-Sultan city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Nur-Sultan city to participate in the jubilee meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov, Deputy Mayor of the city Yerlan Kanalimov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbaev and the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met the head of state at the international airport of Nur-Sultan.

Meetings of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in a narrow and extended format, during which it is planned to discuss and adopt about 20 documents relating to international activities, digital agenda, formation of a common electric energy market and further integration within the EEU.

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov and the Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva.