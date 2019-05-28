14:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister instructs to speed up inspection of Raiymbek Matraimov’s property

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev raised the issue of checking the property of the former Deputy Head of the State Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov at a meeting with the head of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes Bakir Tairov. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The Prime Minister instructed to speed up the inspection and provide the public with objective and complete information.

During the meeting, the current results of operational activities of the state service and priority plans for the near future were discussed.

Bakir Tairov reported on measures taken to solve economic crimes and combat corruption in the activities of state bodies of the country.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed that in order to achieve the set objectives for minimizing and eradication of corruption, feasible measures should be taken by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes, including its territorial divisions.

He paid special attention to countering corruption in the Customs’ bodies and activation of the fight against smuggling and gray imports.
link:
views: 105
Print
Related
Raiymbek Matraimov not to return to work in the Customs Service
SDPK: White House is behind appeal of Raiymbek Matraimov
Raiym Matraimov voices cause of conflict with Almazbek Atambayev
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges energy sector not to deceive him and people
Queue at border. Roza Otunbayeva about Raiym-millionaire factor
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan inspects Ak-Sai - Tamdyk road in Batken
Kyrgyzstan’s PM names main projects to be implemented in 2019
Main task of Kyrgyz government for 2019 – 4% GDP growth
Financial police checking property of Raiymbek Matraimov for 2 months
Prime Minister expects Kyrgyzstan’s economy to grow by 4 percent in 2019
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party
Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison Damir Musakeev sentenced to 5 years in prison
Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours
New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership