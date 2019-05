Employee of the Department of the State Tax Service for Pervomaisky district of Bishkek was arrested for extortion of a bribe. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The taxman was arrested on May 24. He extorted money from an entrepreneur for solving the issue on re-registration of a voluntary license.

The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center of SCNS. Investigation is underway.