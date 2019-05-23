17:12
EBRD ready to increase financing of projects in Kyrgyzstan to €100 million

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is ready to support projects in Kyrgyzstan and increase the amount of investment. The EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti said at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The head of state met with Suma Chakrabarti today. The sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the implementation of development projects, including the modernization and construction of water facilities and expansion of irrigation networks throughout the country. In addition, the possibility of providing technical support in the framework of regional development policies was discussed.

«The EBRD’s activities contribute to the improvement of citizens’ welfare. Projects are being jointly implemented in the field of energy, drinking water supply, support of private enterprises, and strengthening of the country’s financial sector,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

As part of the National Development Strategy of the country until 2040, it is planned to implement 249 investment projects for $ 20 billion, reduce unemployment and migration.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov
The President outlined the importance of Clean Water for Regions Forum for the country, which was held today in Bishkek.

«Supply of the country with clean water is a priority of my program. In the next five years, we will provide all regions of the country with clean water. Of course, the bank’s assistance in implementation of these projects is invaluable,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said, expressing his readiness to strengthen cooperation and determine new areas of cooperation.

Suma Chakrabarti outlined that much has been done in Kyrgyzstan to develop and improve the lives of the population. Investment climate was significantly improved in the country.

We have supported about 200 projects for $ 800 million.

Suma Chakrabarti
«EBRD annually allocates about €15 million to support projects in Kyrgyzstan, but is ready to increase investments to €100 million per year. We support your priority areas in water supply, irrigation, agriculture, energy sector, mining,» Suma Chakrabarti stressed.
