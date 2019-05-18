10:30
Some districts of Bishkek to be left without cold water tomorrow

Water supply of some districts of Bishkek will be stopped tomorrow, May 19, from 9.00 to 20.00. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The supply of drinking water will be suspended because of the repair and maintenance work at VPU water intake and the main water lines.

As for Oktyabrsky district of the capital, consumers who live within the borders of Cholpon-Atinskaya, Auezov, Isakeev, Leo Tolstoy and Vinogradnaya Streets will be left without water.

In Sverdlovsk district, these are Sadovaya, Chui, Cholpon-Atinskaya Streets and the railway line, including Uchkun and Gormolzavod microdistricts.

The city administration explained that the water supply would be switched off at the weekend at the request of industrial enterprises.
