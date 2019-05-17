Batch of cigarettes for 500,000 soms detained in Batken region

Illegal import of a large batch of cigarettes was suppressed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

Customs officers stopped Toyota Land Cruiser SUV in Batken region. They found 2,000 packs of XS Winston Compact Blue, 1,500 packs of XS Winston Xstyle Blue, 1,000 packs of Rothmans Demi and 500 packs of LD compact during inspection of the passenger compartment.

The cigarettes were imported from a neighboring state in violation of customs legislation. They lacked excise stamps.

«The driver was unable to submit documents for the goods. The total cost of cigarettes is estimated at 537,500 soms. Materials on the case were sent to the Prosecutor’s Office of Osh region,» message says.