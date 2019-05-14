10:45
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 10 medals at Victory Cup in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstanis won 10 medals at the International Victory Cup Tournament in Taekwondo ITF, which ended in Karaganda (Kazakhstan). Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President — Oleg Lim) informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 700 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia competed for victory. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 21 athletes from Bishkek city and Shopokov town. Zhanyl Sultankulova, Kudaibergen Sultankulov, Daniyar Kurmanbaev and Aitenir Zhanykulov became champions in their categories. Olga Khegai and Rumid Tashmatov won silver medals, Emirlan Berkutov, Tunguch Salmorbekov, Arsenty Khvan and Adil Imankhodzhaev won bronze medals.

«It was a high level tournament — world and Asian champions participated in it. Our athletes showed good results,» the federation told.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals at tournament in Almaty
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 gold medals in Russia
New President of Taekwondo ITF Federation of Kyrgyzstan elected
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Cup
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 4 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis win 16 medals at Taekwondo ITF Championship in Kazakhstan
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 15 gold medals in Almaty
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Taekwondo ITF Championship in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyz athletes win medals at International Taekwondo ITF Tournament
Kyrgyzstan awards best taekwondo athletes of 2018
Popular
UNDP has new Resident Representative to Kyrgyzstan UNDP has new Resident Representative to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani wins Grand Prix at beauty pageant in Turkey Kyrgyzstani wins Grand Prix at beauty pageant in Turkey
Darya Maslova wins SCO International Marathon in Issyk-Kul Darya Maslova wins SCO International Marathon in Issyk-Kul
MP proposes to change principle of nomination of presidential candidates MP proposes to change principle of nomination of presidential candidates