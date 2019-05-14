Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 10 medals at Victory Cup in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstanis won 10 medals at the International Victory Cup Tournament in Taekwondo ITF, which ended in Karaganda (Kazakhstan). Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President — Oleg Lim) informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 700 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia competed for victory. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 21 athletes from Bishkek city and Shopokov town. Zhanyl Sultankulova, Kudaibergen Sultankulov, Daniyar Kurmanbaev and Aitenir Zhanykulov became champions in their categories. Olga Khegai and Rumid Tashmatov won silver medals, Emirlan Berkutov, Tunguch Salmorbekov, Arsenty Khvan and Adil Imankhodzhaev won bronze medals.

«It was a high level tournament — world and Asian champions participated in it. Our athletes showed good results,» the federation told.