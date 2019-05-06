House of sentenced to life in prison Azimzhan Askarov seized

House of sentenced to life in prison human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov was seized. His wife Khadicha can not register herself as owner of the house. Lawyer Valeryan Vakhitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, attachment of the property was lifted by the decision of Bazar-Korgon court within a criminal case, since it was proven that the house could not be confiscated, it was not acquired by criminal means and the estate was inherited by the Askarovs.

The house has never been used to commit a crime. Relatives of a policeman who died in 2010 are demanding 700,000 soms from the family of the human rights activist as compensation for damage in a civil lawsuit filed in 2012. Therefore, Valeryan Vakhitov explained that the house was seized, but this is illegal, since the property cannot be alienated if it was not pledged. The Askarovs cannot pay 700,000 soms to the plaintiffs, they have no money. But the state can not confiscate the house — the only housing — from them in favor of the victims under the new Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes. The trial continues.

Azimzhan Askarov was sentenced to life in prison. He was accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June 2010 events in the south of the country.