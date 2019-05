Police officers conducted an Arsenal raid to detect illegally stored weapons in Chui region. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

More than 160 police officers were involved in the raid.

“They checked 1,662 amateur hunters, 367 owners of gas-traumatic weapons, nine owners of honorary weapons, three private security agencies. At least 84 gun owners were fined 42,000 soms. 17 weapons were confiscated,” the police department reported.