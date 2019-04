Hot water will be turned off in Bishkek from May 6 to June 6. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov signed the order.

Hot water supply is suspended due to annual preventive and maintenance work and in order to ensure high-quality and timely preparation of heating network and heat consumption systems of Bishkekteploset, Bishkekteploenergo for the heating season.