15:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Yandex.Food service ready to pay compensation to family of deceased Kyrgyzstani

Relatives of a courier from Kyrgyzstan, who died in St. Petersburg (Russia), did not turn to a court. Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation told 24.kg news agency.

According to the diplomatic mission, the body of the Kyrgyzstani has already been sent to homeland. Yandex.Food service is considering the issue of compensation, but its size is still unknown. A criminal case on the death of the courier was not opened.

Information about the death of the courier was spread on the social network «VKontakte». One of the sources said that a young man, dressed in uniform, died on the street, according to preliminary data, from a heart attack.

Others said that he «fell dead after working more than 10 hours without a break.» According to them, «a supervisor demanded from him quick deliveries.» Courier complaints about hard work at the company also appeared on social networks.
link:
views: 134
Print
Related
Children's Conversation Club opened at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan create Ayan theater group in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani stoned to death in Moscow
Migrant from Kyrgyzstan banned from Russia until 2038
Kyrgyzstani prosecuted for illegal visits to Russia
Kyrgyzstan holds information campaign about migration amnesty in Russia
Over 130,000 Kyrgyzstanis included in migration amnesty in Russia
Migration amnesty. State Migration Service urges Kyrgyzstanis to use opportunity
Kyrgyzstani imprisoned for 5 years in Russia for theft in train
Kyrgyzstani found on river bank in St. Petersburg dies in hospital
Popular
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms