Kyrgyz athlete takes 1st place at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Kyrgyzstani Alexander Chursin took the 1st place at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The World Championship started on April 20 in Abu Dhabi (UAE) under the auspices of UAEJJF. Alexander Chursin competed in the weight category of 77 kilograms. He defeated two Colombians, two Kazakhstanis, an Indian, and took the first place.

In addition, Malika Bootaeva and Bektur Tabyldiev won silver medals in their categories, and Akhmad Dilshat — bronze medal.

The tournament will end on April 27.