03:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyz athlete takes 1st place at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Kyrgyzstani Alexander Chursin took the 1st place at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The World Championship started on April 20 in Abu Dhabi (UAE) under the auspices of UAEJJF. Alexander Chursin competed in the weight category of 77 kilograms. He defeated two Colombians, two Kazakhstanis, an Indian, and took the first place.

In addition, Malika Bootaeva and Bektur Tabyldiev won silver medals in their categories, and Akhmad Dilshat — bronze medal.

The tournament will end on April 27.
link:
views: 171
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Bishkek policeman wins silver medal at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in USA
Kyrgyzstani wins International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 11 medals at International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in Germany
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at Jiu-Jitsu tournament in New York
Torokan Bagynbai uulu wins gold medal at Asian Games
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Kyrgyzstani becomes champion at International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in Chicago
Popular
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms