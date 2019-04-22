Members of SDPK chaired by Atambayev hold rally at Ministry of Justice

Members of SDPK, chaired by Almazbek Atambayev, hold at a rally in front of the Ministry of Justice. They are protesting against re-registration of the political organization for Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov.

About 20 people participate in the previously announced campaign. They state that the Ministry of Justice violates the laws. Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov was accused of political raiding and the protesters demanded resignation of the head of the Ministry of Justice Marat Dzhamankulov. «Minister, ketsin!» participants of the rally say.

Official representative of the party, Kunduz Dzholdubaeva, and Adil Turdukulov, who repeatedly joined SDPK, came to the ministry’s building.

Recall, the Ministry of Justice has changed the name of SDPK party leader in the electronic database of legal entities. Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov is the head of SDPK now.

The ministry explained their actions by saying that they were only notified of the change of the head, the composition of the political council and the location of the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan signed by Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov.

SDPK of Almazbek Atambayev considers the changes made to the database as illegal and requires to register the violation in the Single Register of Crimes and Offences and officially announce the start of pre-trial proceedings.