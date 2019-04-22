Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek

Civil activists held a flash mob «We are against uranium» near the monument to Urkuya Salieva in Bishkek the day before. Organizer of the event was Ak-Zhol Ytymagi Public Foundation.
Director of the foundation told reporters that he did not trust the company that wanted to develop Tash-Bulak uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul region. The activist demanded from the authorities to hold open public hearings in the Parliament on the project with public participation.
Recall, YurAsia company is going to mine uranium a Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of the uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant.