15:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek

Civil activists held a flash mob «We are against uranium» near the monument to Urkuya Salieva in Bishkek the day before. Organizer of the event was Ak-Zhol Ytymagi Public Foundation.

Director of the foundation told reporters that he did not trust the company that wanted to develop Tash-Bulak uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul region. The activist demanded from the authorities to hold open public hearings in the Parliament on the project with public participation.

Related news
Russia to invest $ 30 million in restart of KBMP, uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan
Civil activists sent official letters to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov.

Recall, YurAsia company is going to mine uranium a Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of the uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant.
link:
views: 193
Print
Related
Local residents hold rally at Tash-Bulak uranium deposit
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Locals were offered to join commission
Signatures against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul collected on social networks
Vladimir Popov: Kara-Balta Mining Plant will start working in 2019
Residents of Ton demand to stop exploration of uranium deposit
Russia to invest $ 30 million in restart of KBMP, uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan
Residents of Ton district oppose development of uranium deposit
Flash mob #SalamMigrant launched on social networking sites
Kyrgyzstan to host flash mob Read Aitmatov Together
Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry launches flash mob to anniversary of Aitmatov
Popular
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms