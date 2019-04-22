Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek

Civil activists held a flash mob «We are against uranium» near the monument to Urkuya Salieva in Bishkek the day before. Organizer of the event was Ak-Zhol Ytymagi Public Foundation.

Director of the foundation told reporters that he did not trust the company that wanted to develop Tash-Bulak uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul region. The activist demanded from the authorities to hold open public hearings in the Parliament on the project with public participation.

Civil activists sent official letters to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov.

Recall, YurAsia company is going to mine uranium a Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of the uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant.