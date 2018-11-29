Akylbek Japarov proposes to ban bad news in Russian

To attract foreign tourists to Kyrgyzstan, a deputy from Bir Bol faction Akylbek Japarov suggested banning publication of negative news in Russian and on the Internet. The deputy said this at a meeting of the Parliament.

As an example, he cited his recent visit to Georgia. For three days of stay in the country, he did not hear and did not see any bad news.

«It turned out that in 2004 the President of Georgia addressed the people and said: «Let’s write something bad in Georgian, and good in Russian and English,» he told.

«And do you read our websites? There is news that a 92-year-old grandmother was raped. And it will be there for a week. Therefore, the minister must make an appeal. We need to praise the good and hide the bad. The Kyrgyz have such a custom and we need to introduce it,» Akylbek Japarov believes.