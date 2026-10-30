Businesses to receive 150,000 soms for hiring unemployed people

Kyrgyzstan is launching a new pilot project under its Social Contract program. Businesses will receive 150,000 soms in non-repayable financial assistance for hiring each officially registered unemployed person. First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Arlen Aliyasov announced at a roundtable discussion on the program’s effectiveness.

The 12-month pilot project will be implemented in Bishkek, Osh, Karakol and Kadamdzhai district.

The selection of businesses will take into account their stable income, the proposed salary and opportunities for employee training.

Priority among eligible candidates is expected to be given to former participants in the Social Contract program.

The Ministry of Labor expects the new mechanism to help create additional jobs, provide formal employment to citizens from low-income families and gradually reduce their dependence on government assistance.

According to ministry materials, the Social Contract program has been implemented since 2022.

Over five years, including 2026, nearly 60,000 low-income and poor families across the country have signed social contracts.

Around 76 percent of participants' projects are related to agriculture, 11 percent to manufacturing, 7 percent to trade and 6 percent to services.

Women account for 93 percent of program participants, most of whom live in rural areas.

Initially, financial assistance under the social contract amounted to 100,000 soms. In 2025, it was increased to 150,000 soms.

According to the ministry, 31 families among the program's first participants managed to increase their annual income to more than 1 million soms.

At the same time, several institutions are currently assessing the program's effectiveness. The Accounts Chamber has conducted an audit, the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives under the President has prepared a separate analysis, and research company Erfolg has examined the outcomes of participants who joined the program in 2022 as part of a World Bank project.

The Ministry of Labor said that specific measures to address identified shortcomings and improve participant selection, monitoring and project support are planned following the discussions.