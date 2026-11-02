Seven agencies receive permits to arrange overseas employment for Kyrgyzstanis
An interagency commission under Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration has reviewed applications from private employment agencies that help Kyrgyz citizens find jobs abroad. Following the meeting, several organizations were granted new permits, while the existing permits of eight agencies were extended for one year.
According to the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the ministry, the following companies received permits to arrange overseas employment for Kyrgyz citizens:
- Dinar Company LLC — Turkey
- PF Germany Career LLC — Germany
- Fly Globus LLC — Turkey
- OLIMP KG TRAVEL LLC — Turkey and Bulgaria
- Oliva LLC — Germany
- ERA-Travel LLC — Poland (subject to conditions)
- Okuu Zhumush Italia LLC — Italy (subject to conditions)
The commission also extended the permits of the following private employment agencies for one year:
- Best Choice LLC — Germany
- Taiga Group LLC — Turkey
- Euro Sapar LLC — Turkey
- Archa AS Tourism LLC — Turkey
- Ramai-Sayakat LLC — Poland (subject to conditions)
- Emir Travel LLC — Turkey
- Aisha LLC — Turkey
- Aska-Travel LLC — Bulgaria
At the same time, the commission rejected applications from Archa AS Tourism LLC for permission to arrange employment for Kyrgyz citizens in Russia and from Global Prospect Bridge LLC for employment in Germany.
The Ministry of Labor reminds citizens planning to work abroad to apply only to private employment agencies holding the required permits. Before signing a contract, they are advised to verify information about the agency through official sources.