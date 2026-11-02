Seven agencies receive permits to arrange overseas employment for Kyrgyzstanis

An interagency commission under Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration has reviewed applications from private employment agencies that help Kyrgyz citizens find jobs abroad. Following the meeting, several organizations were granted new permits, while the existing permits of eight agencies were extended for one year.

According to the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the ministry, the following companies received permits to arrange overseas employment for Kyrgyz citizens:

Dinar Company LLC — Turkey PF Germany Career LLC — Germany Fly Globus LLC — Turkey OLIMP KG TRAVEL LLC — Turkey and Bulgaria Oliva LLC — Germany ERA-Travel LLC — Poland (subject to conditions) Okuu Zhumush Italia LLC — Italy (subject to conditions)

The commission also extended the permits of the following private employment agencies for one year:

Best Choice LLC — Germany

Taiga Group LLC — Turkey

Euro Sapar LLC — Turkey

Archa AS Tourism LLC — Turkey

Ramai-Sayakat LLC — Poland (subject to conditions)

Emir Travel LLC — Turkey

Aisha LLC — Turkey

Aska-Travel LLC — Bulgaria

At the same time, the commission rejected applications from Archa AS Tourism LLC for permission to arrange employment for Kyrgyz citizens in Russia and from Global Prospect Bridge LLC for employment in Germany.

The Ministry of Labor reminds citizens planning to work abroad to apply only to private employment agencies holding the required permits. Before signing a contract, they are advised to verify information about the agency through official sources.