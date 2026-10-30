Sadyr Japarov participates in Organization of Turkic States Summit

The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has started in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is attending the summit.

An official welcoming ceremony for the leaders of the member states was held ahead of the meeting. They were welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Following the welcoming ceremony, the heads of state and delegations posed for a group photograph.

The 13th OTS Summit is being held today under the theme «Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action.»

The leaders will discuss ways to strengthen political and economic cooperation, develop trade, investment, transport and logistics links, tourism, education, cultural and humanitarian ties.

Particular attention will be paid to pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.

The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Ankara Declaration and a number of joint documents aimed at further strengthening cooperation among the organization's member states.

Sadyr Japarov is in Turkey on a working visit at the invitation of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.