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Energy shortage in Kyrgyzstan: President outlines plans to overcome it

16:03, 21 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan will be able to overcome its energy shortage in the near future, President Sadyr Japarov said at a national meeting «Strategic Tasks for the Next Five-Year Period.»

According to the president, efforts will focus on two main areas: modernizing electricity networks and infrastructure, and expanding generating capacity while developing renewable energy.

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According to the President, efforts will follow two primary tracks: modernizing power grids and infrastructure, and expanding both power generation capacity and renewable energy sources.

Among the key projects, Sadyr Japarov highlighted the construction of Kambar-Ata-1 Hydropower Plant, a power station in Kara-Keche, and various small- to medium-scale hydropower plants. Furthermore, the authorities intend to ensure stable supplies of petroleum products and increase domestic production of fuels and lubricants.

The President emphasized that Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce its vulnerability to external risks and guarantee a reliable supply of energy and fuel.

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