Kyrgyzstan amends rules for energy certification of buildings

Kyrgyzstan has amended its procedures for energy certification of buildings. The relevant resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document introduces amendments to Government Resolution No. 531 of August 2, 2012, which regulates the energy certification of buildings and periodic energy efficiency inspections of boilers, heating systems and hot water supply systems.

Under the amendments, energy efficiency rating scales ranging from A to G across several indicators will be used when carrying out energy certification.

The assessment will cover:

Heat energy consumption for heating and hot water supply;

Energy efficiency class for heating and hot water supply;

The building's overall energy efficiency class;

Energy efficiency class based on primary energy indicators.

In addition, Annex No. 5 to the Regulation on Energy Certification of Buildings has been revised to establish the relevant energy rating scales.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the amendments are aimed at improving the procedures for energy certification of buildings.

The resolution will enter into force in 10 days after its adoption.