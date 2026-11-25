Around 15,000 tourists are expected to attend the official international opening of Ala-Too Resort ski resort. Eduard Kubatov, head of the State Agency for Tourism Development, announced.

Preparations for the resort’s opening and the UN Tourism international forum were the main items on the agenda of an operational meeting held by the agency.

Ala-Too Resort is scheduled to open on December 1. The organizing committee has identified four key tasks. In particular, an exhibition venue covering 2,000 square meters is being built at the resort. It will host a tourism exhibition, a food court, and areas for networking and recreation.

Around 200 visit-center facilities are also planned. According to Kubatov, 20 mobile toilet units will be installed at the resort. These facilities are intended to ensure the comfort of the approximately 15,000 tourists expected on the opening day.

The State Agency for Tourism Development is responsible for inviting international bloggers, journalists and distinguished guests. Around 50 well-known travel bloggers and journalists from around the world are expected to attend the event. In addition, about 120 journalists will cover the event, arriving through the Ministry of Culture and the Presidential Administration. The agency noted that international media coverage would be one of the key elements of the opening.

Among the distinguished guests expected are multiple Olympic champions. Austrian alpine skier Hermann Maier, a three-time Olympic champion, is among those who will attend. Kubatov declined to disclose further details about the invited guests, saying only that the program would be interesting.

A large cultural program is being prepared for the opening. According to the agency head, the event is intended to become a winter celebration and an international festival. Eduard Kubatov compared its scale to the opening of the Bishkek Arena and the World Nomad Games, noting that the organizers will strive to hold the event at an international level.