The grand opening of the first phase of Ala-Too Resort all-season mountain cluster will take place on December 1, 2026, in the village of Jyrgalan in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region.

According to the Ministry of Culture, skiing will be temporarily unavailable on the day of the opening ceremony.

The ski slopes will begin welcoming visitors on December 2.

World-renowned American artist Jason Derulo will headline the event.

A large-scale concert program featuring international and regional performers has also been prepared for guests. The lineup includes French artist Willy William, Turkish DJ Berat Mert Demir, the iconic group Morandi, Kazakh singer Kairat Nurtas, Irina Kairatovna, Begish, Jax, and DJ King Macarella.

The grand opening will take place on December 1 at 1 p.m. Admission is free.