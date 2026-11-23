The UN World Food Programme (WFP) plans to expand a project that will enable farmers in Kyrgyzstan to supply food products to schools, WFP Deputy Country Director Seokjin Han said.

According to him, the initiative will ensure that schoolchildren have access to fresh produce while creating an additional market for domestic producers.

WFP has already launched the project on a pilot basis and is now considering expanding its scope. As part of the initiative, the programme plans to help farmers increase production, improve storage facilities and establish supply chains to schools.

Educational institutions will be able to purchase fresh locally grown produce, while farmers will gain a stable market for their products.

Seokjin Han added that the project aims not only to improve schoolchildren’s nutrition but also to support the development of the local economy and the country’s food system.