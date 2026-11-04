“Kyrgyzstan impresses”: UN official highlights country's achievements

According to him, the country is demonstrating strong results both in economic development and in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"I believe the country is performing very well: economic growth is impressive, and there is also positive progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” the UN representative said.

Carl Skau identified the school meals programme as one of the most successful initiatives.

He said the WFP drew on 60 years of international experience to work with Kyrgyz authorities on implementing pilot projects.

The Kyrgyz government subsequently began expanding the programme independently.

"Kyrgyzstan's development journey is truly impressive. I think the world has a lot to learn from this experience,” Skau emphasized.

The UN representative also noted that additional government revenue generated by economic growth is being allocated, among other things, to social programmes.

At the same time, he highlighted ongoing challenges, including climate change, food security and the need for continued support for vulnerable groups.

According to Skau, Kyrgyzstan is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change because of its mountainous terrain. These risks could intensify in the coming years, prompting international organizations to continue working with the government on climate adaptation and social protection.

On October 22, Carl Skau met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulan Mamatkanov. The two sides discussed the development of school meals and support for low-income families under the 2025–2030 Food Security and Nutrition Programme.