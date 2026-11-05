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Putin presents Order of Friendship to Kyrgyzstani Zukhra Shidakova

09:59, 05 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Friendship to citizen of Kyrgyzstan Zukhra Shidakova.

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On the National Unity Day, Putin presented state awards to a number of individuals at the Kremlin, including Shidakova, president of the international Kyrgyz association of Karachays Ata-Zhurt. She was recognized for her contribution to strengthening interethnic relations and promoting Russian culture in Kyrgyzstan.

Zukhra Shidakova thanked Putin for the award and for his attention to Russian compatriots living abroad.

«It is a great honor for me. The unity of the people is the foundation of any state. Unity is the strength of the people,» she said, inviting the Russian president to visit Kyrgyzstan.

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