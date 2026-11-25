Bekmaat Masaidov has been relieved of his duties as head (akim) of the Panfilov district in Chui region, the presidential press service reported.

The personnel decision comes two days after President Sadyr Japarov criticized the performance of local authorities and raised the issue of dismissing several district heads and mayors.

On November 23, during a republican meeting on the country’s socio-economic development, the head of state expressed dissatisfaction with the work of local officials.

The meeting featured the results of a nine-month performance review for 2026 covering presidential plenipotentiary envoys, district administrations, and local government bodies.

Following the inspection, shortcomings were identified in several regions. Proposals were made to subject certain officials to disciplinary action and to dismiss a number of district heads and mayors from their posts.

Japarov noted that many public issues meant to be resolved at the district level are being ignored by local officials. He also criticized a formalistic approach to planning, the inefficient use of development fund resources, and inadequate oversight of municipal enterprises.

It is not specified whether Masaidov’s dismissal is directly linked to the results of the review.

Bekmaat Masaidov had headed the Panfilov district since August 25, 2023, following his appointment by the president.