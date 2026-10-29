Head of Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise dismissed

Artur Omurzakov has been removed from his position as director of the municipal enterprise Bishkek City Transport, the City Hall announced.

Artur Omurzakov had been appointed to the role on October 23. He succeeded Talantbek Kaparov, who, following his dismissal, was appointed director of the municipal enterprise Bishkekasfaltservice.

These personnel changes come against the backdrop of an increasing number of traffic accidents involving public transport in the capital.

On October 15, a No. 38 bus collided with six vehicles at the intersection of Lermontov Street and Chui Avenue, leaving four people injured. Another major accident occurred on October 23, involving a No. 166 bus, which collided with several passenger cars; four people were injured, including two minors.

Another incident took place near the intersection of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and Sukhomlinov Street.