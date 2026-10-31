Another director resigns from Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise

Akylbek Turatbek uulu has been relieved of his duties as director of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise at his own request. The company confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Akylbek Turatbek uulu had held the position since April 2026. Prior to that, he worked in the Presidential Administration, where he served as an expert, inspector and deputy head of the Control Department.

Makhabbat Asankulova, the company's first deputy director, is currently acting as head of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya.

A few days ago, members of parliament criticized Akylbek Turatbek uulu for not having a medical degree.

«We have seen crisis managers like this before. Medicine concerns the health of the nation. People without medical education should not be appointed to such an important sector, otherwise you will completely ruin it,» MP Ulugbek Ormonov said.

Before Akylbek Turatbek uulu, the state enterprise was headed by diplomat and Candidate of Economic Sciences Bolot Dzhunusov, who held the position for just two and a half months. His predecessor was Talant Sultanov.

Kyrgyzfarmatsiya is responsible for supplying medicines and medical equipment to state hospitals.