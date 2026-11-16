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Kyrgyzgeology granted coal exploration rights at Beshterek Southeast site

09:58, 16 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

The state enterprise Kyrgyzgeology has been granted the right to explore for coal at the Beshterek Southeast site. The relevant order was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the document, Kyrgyzgeology has been granted subsoil use rights to conduct geological exploration at the coal deposit, which covers an area of 335 hectares in Uzgen district, Osh region.

Before starting exploration work, the enterprise must ensure compliance with legislation on the protection and use of historical and cultural heritage.

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