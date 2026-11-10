Kyrgyzstan expands subsoil development opportunities for state enterprises

Kyrgyzstan amended the procedure for selecting national investment projects and projects of state significance. The relevant resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document introduces amendments to Resolution No. 119 of February 18, 2026, which regulates the selection and support of major investment projects.

Under the amendments, an exemption from an existing restriction has been introduced for mineral development projects implemented by companies that are 100 percent state-owned.

This means that companies wholly owned by the state will be eligible to apply for inclusion of their projects in the list of national investment projects and projects of state significance under the established procedure.

According to the resolution, the amendments are aimed at implementing strategically important mineral development projects, expanding access to government support measures and improving investment support mechanisms.

The exemption does not apply to private companies or organizations with mixed ownership.