The violations were uncovered by officers of the State Customs Service under the Cabinet of Ministers during an inspection at ZhD Vokzal customs clearance facility of Severnaya railway customs office.

During an inspection of a 1,391-kilogram consignment of household goods shipped from Dubai to the Kyrgyz company D.E. LLC, officers found 3.3 kilograms of 925 sterling silver jewelry, including rings, earrings and chains.

Another 12 kilograms and 427 grams of undeclared jewelry were discovered during an inspection of a 13,050-kilogram consignment of household goods shipped from China to S.G. LTD LLC.

It was established that in both cases the jewelry was intended for the same recipient, a woman identified as G.K.G. The total weight of the undeclared items amounted to 15 kilograms and 727 grams.

The case materials were sent to the State Customs Service’s Investigation Department. Following the investigation, the damage caused to the state was assessed at 2,208,695 soms and has been fully reimbursed.