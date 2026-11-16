SCNS: Smuggling channel into Jalal-Abad region dismantled

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic has dismantled an established channel for smuggling medical supplies and consumer goods, which used the Great Fergana Canal—a waterway passing through the village of Noshken in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region.

As part of a criminal case, searches were conducted, resulting in the discovery and seizure of various medicines and consumer goods. The medical products were being sold through local pharmacy chains within Jalal-Abad region.

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These products had not undergone proper certification or inspection to ensure they met established standards, posing a significant risk to the health of Kyrgyz citizens.

Following the investigative and operational measures, four individuals were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility of the SCNS of the Kyrgyz Republic.

An investigation is currently underway.