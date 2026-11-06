Traditional agricultural fairs to open in Bishkek

Traditional agricultural fairs will be held in Bishkek, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The fairs aim to provide residents with essential food products at affordable prices, support domestic producers and enable farmers to sell their products directly to consumers without intermediaries.

The fairs will offer meat and dairy products, vegetables, fruits and other everyday essentials.

Fair locations:

Pervomaisky district: November 7-8, Turdakun Usubaliev Square. The fair will subsequently be held every Saturday and Sunday until June 2027.

Leninsky district: Starting November 6 at the intersection of Minzhylkiyev and Tynaliev streets in Dzhal microdistrict. Trading will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The fairs will allow domestic producers to sell directly to consumers, reduce intermediary costs, support farming businesses and improve access to quality food at affordable prices.