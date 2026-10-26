Kyrgyzstan performs 116 kidney transplants and 11 liver transplants

Kyrgyzstan has performed 116 kidney transplants and 11 liver transplants, Deputy Health Minister Nurbek Bukuev said on October 26 at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Labor, Healthcare, Women’s Affairs and Social Issues.

According to Bukuev, most kidney transplants — 89 — were performed at the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare. Another 19 surgeries were carried out at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital and eight at the clinic of Osh State University.

Of the 11 liver transplants, seven were performed at the Osh State University clinic, while the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital and the National Surgical Center carried out two each.

Bukuev said that in 2024, on the president’s instructions, the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare received 20 million soms to purchase medical equipment. In 2025, a further 26 million soms was allocated to the same institution to improve its kidney transplant system.

In addition, the Health Ministry’s High-Tech Medical Care Fund allocated 3.96 million soms in 2025 to cover kidney transplant operations for six patients at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital.

For 2026, the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare has been allocated 12.2 million soms to pay for 20 kidney transplant operations.

Funding is also being provided to develop liver transplantation.

In 2024, the National Surgical Center received 100 million soms from the Healthcare Development Fund to purchase the necessary equipment. A further 33 million soms was allocated in 2025 to prepare for organ transplant operations.

Another 64 million soms was earmarked for these purposes in 2026, including 21,622 million soms for additional medical equipment.

According to the deputy minister, Kyrgyzstan has 1,528 registered organ transplant recipients. Of these, 880 have undergone kidney transplants and 648 have received liver transplants.