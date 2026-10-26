Average cost of liver transplant in Kyrgyzstan is $17,000

The average cost of a liver transplant in Kyrgyzstan is $17,000, Deputy Health Minister Nurbek Bukuev said at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Labor, Healthcare, Women’s Affairs and Social Issues.

According to him, the exact costs of liver and kidney transplant operations have not yet been calculated.

"Detailed calculations are currently underway. The estimated cost of a liver transplant is around $17,000, while a kidney transplant costs approximately $7,000,” Bukuev said.

Draft legislation on related-donor and deceased-donor organ transplantation is also being developed. The proposed laws could help advance transplant medicine in the country.