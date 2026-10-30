Aigul Japarova urges not to stay silent about domestic violence

Kyrgyzstan’s First Lady Aigul Japarova urged society not to turn a blind eye to domestic violence and to provide timely assistance to women and children affected by abuse.

She made the statement on October 30 at the first meeting of the High Honorary Council on Family and Women’s Issues of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara.

In her address, Japarova stressed that public silence surrounding cases of domestic violence remains one of the serious problems.

She said it is essential to listen to every woman and girl affected by abuse, ensure they have access to legal, psychological and social support, and strengthen cooperation between government agencies and civil society organizations.

"Let us work together to build a society where every woman feels safe in her own home and every child grows up surrounded by love and care,” the First Lady said.

Japarova also addressed women’s participation in political and public life. She noted that Kyrgyzstan’s legislation provides for women to hold at least 30 percent of seats in the Zhogorku Kenesh, the country’s parliament.

The First Lady emphasized that family responsibilities should not prevent women from pursuing education, professional development and self-fulfillment.

Speaking about government support for families, she mentioned the monthly Bala Yrysy allowance for children under the age of three and My Home (Menin Uyum) housing program.

Another topic of her address was children’s online safety. Aigul Japarova highlighted the risks posed by harmful content and the need to protect minors’ personal data.

She noted that Kyrgyzstan’s Digital Code establishes specific requirements for protecting children’s personal data. At the same time, the First Lady urged parents to maintain trusting relationships with their children and pay attention to their online activities.

Concluding her address, Japarova underscored the importance of cooperation among Turkic states in protecting women, supporting families and raising children.