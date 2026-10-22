Aigul Japarova visits children's rehabilitation center in Samarkand

First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova attended the opening of IMKON, a specialized kindergarten with a rehabilitation center in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The information was posted on her social media account.

The opening ceremony took place as part of the World Summit on Investing in Children’s Well-Being: a Path to Sustainable and Equitable Development for Future Generations and the Second International Congress on Childhood Cancer. The First Ladies of Uzbekistan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Turkey and Zimbabwe also attended the event.

IMKON combines preschool education, special education and developmental support, medical rehabilitation, psychological guidance, and social adaptation for children.

The center operates in two areas. The first serves children aged two to seven, who receive preschool education alongside individualized rehabilitation programs. The second caters to children aged two to 18 who undergo outpatient rehabilitation accompanied by their parents.

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During the tour, the distinguished guests were shown various methods used to support children's recovery and development, including therapeutic exercise, aquatic therapy, sensory integration, music therapy, fairy-tale therapy and fine motor skills exercises.

Uzbekistan currently has five similar facilities, all fully funded by the state budget.

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Aigul Japarova and the other participants toured the center, learned about the conditions provided for children and spoke with its staff.

At the end of the visit, the children presented the guests with handmade keepsakes.