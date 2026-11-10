Cabinet of Ministers approves amendments to Kumtor investment agreement

Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft supplementary agreement to the revised investment agreement concerning the Kumtor gold mine. The relevant resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document concerns the investment agreement signed on June 6, 2009 between the Kyrgyz government, Canadian company Centerra Gold Inc., Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company.

According to the resolution, the amendments are related to Centerra Gold’s withdrawal from the Kumtor project and the need to ensure the uninterrupted and efficient operation of the mine.

The document is also aimed at implementing the December 26, 2023 agreement on terminating the previously concluded Strategic Agreement on Environmental Protection and Investment Promotion, as well as Kumtor Gold Company’s unilateral undertaking dated August 7, 2019.

Under the resolution, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft supplementary agreement to the revised 2009 investment agreement.

Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and Kumtor Gold Company CJSC have been recommended to take the necessary measures arising from the resolution. Government agencies have been instructed to assist with its implementation within their respective mandates.

However, the published text of the resolution does not disclose specific changes to the parties’ financial, investment or environmental obligations.

In 2022, Kyrgyzstan and Canadian company Centerra Gold reached a settlement in their dispute over Kumtor. As a result, the mine came under Kyrgyzstan’s control, and Centerra withdrew from the project.