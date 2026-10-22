Kyrgyzstan launches second phase of Open Cabinet project

The second phase of the «Open Cabinet: A Territory of Responsibility» project is set to begin in Kyrgyzstan. The initiative aims to improve the openness and transparency of government bodies, strengthen engagement with the public and ensure citizens have access to information about the work of state institutions, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Heads of government services, agencies, funds and state organizations will take part in the project.

The project envisages open dialogue between media representatives and heads of government bodies. Discussions will cover key areas of their work, ongoing reforms, as well as plans and priorities for the coming period.

The second phase of the Open Cabinet project will continue efforts to build an open and accountable public administration system and strengthen public trust in state institutions.