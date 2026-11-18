The volume of regulated cryptocurrency market transactions is increasing in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Chairman of the National Agency for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies Nurlan Zhumaliev said at Asia Innovation Forum 2026.

According to him, transaction volumes exceeded 2.2 trillion soms in the first half of 2026. He also cited figures showing that regulated market turnover amounted to 923 billion soms in 2024 before rising to 2.7 trillion soms in 2025.

Zhumaliev recalled that, at the initiative of the president, the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies had previously been established to promote the digital asset market in Kyrgyzstan. The National Agency for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies was also set up.

Work is being carried out in three main areas: improving the regulatory framework, developing digital infrastructure, and ensuring market transparency and security.

Zhumaliev identified the development of stablecoins and cooperation with the National Bank on the introduction of a digital som as key priorities.

Kyrgyzstan currently has 194 licensed virtual asset service providers, he said.

The Asia Innovation Forum 2026 is a major international platform in Central Asia bringing together leaders in the digital economy, blockchain, artificial intelligence, fintech, Web3 and innovative business.