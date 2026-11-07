Kyrgyzstan and El Salvador discuss creation of state crypto reserve

Kyrgyzstan and El Salvador have agreed to develop cooperation in virtual assets and blockchain technologies. The two countries also discussed the possible establishment of a state reserve of digital assets, the National Agency for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency.

Agency head Farkhat Iminov met with Juan Carlos Reyes Garcia, Сhairman of El Salvador’s National Commission for Digital Assets.

Following the talks, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding providing for the exchange of expertise in cryptocurrency market regulation, company licensing and supervision of digital asset transactions.

Particular attention was paid to the formation of a state reserve of virtual assets, including mechanisms for its management, secure storage and protection of funds.

However, the statement did not clarify whether a decision had been made to establish such a reserve in Kyrgyzstan or which cryptocurrencies could be included in it.

Farkhat Iminov also outlined plans to introduce a unified digital platform for licensing and supervising cryptocurrency market participants. The discussions covered the tokenization of real-world assets, attracting investment and establishing special regulatory frameworks to test new financial technologies.

El Salvador's representatives shared their experience in regulating digital assets, including measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021. The country subsequently established a dedicated authority to regulate digital assets.

According to the Salvadoran side, as of October 2026, 158 companies were under the commission's supervision. The total volume of digital asset issuances, including stablecoins, was estimated at $193.23 billion.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation and arrange professional knowledge-sharing between specialists from the two countries.