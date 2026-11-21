Bitcoin’s decline accelerated, with the cryptocurrency losing nearly 5 percent of its value and falling below $60,000, according to trading data.

On Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin fell 4.79 percent over 24 hours late yesterday to $59,864.43. Its price dropped below the $60,000 mark for the first time since July 2.

According to CoinMarketCap, which calculates the average price across more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin was down 5.05 percent.