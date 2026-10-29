EDB warns of declining water levels in Toktogul reservoir

Declining water reserves in Toktogul reservoir amid rising electricity demand in Kyrgyzstan are raising concerns among energy experts. Representatives of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) said this during the presentation of the report «Energy Without Borders: The Architecture of Energy Connectivity in Central Asia.»

According to Demir Kabylbaev, senior analyst at the EDB’s Industry Analysis Center, water levels in Toktogul reservoir periodically fall to critical levels.

"We are seeing water levels in Toktogul frequently drop to critical levels, while electricity demand in Kyrgyzstan is rising significantly,” the expert said.

The challenge is that Kyrgyzstan’s hydropower plants not only generate electricity but also help regulate water resources needed for agriculture.

In winter, when electricity consumption increases, hydropower plants must ramp up generation, drawing down water reserves in reservoirs.

However, the same water is needed in summer to irrigate agricultural land.

The EDB believes closer energy cooperation among Central Asian countries would allow water resources to be used more efficiently.

In particular, Kyrgyzstan could receive additional electricity from neighboring countries during certain periods, reducing the need to release water from its reservoirs for power generation in winter.

Experts also link prospects for improving the regulation of the Naryn cascade of hydropower plants to the implementation of Kambarata-1 hydropower project.

No specific figures for the current volume of water in Toktogul reservoir were provided during the presentation.