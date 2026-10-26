New Private Equity Fund to be established for Central Asian countries

A new Private Equity Fund is being established for Central Asia and the Caucasus, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) reported.

The Central Asia and Caucasus Private Equity Fund (CACPEF) is being set up with the joint participation of China Investment Corporation (CIC), Oman Investment Authority (OIA), Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development (UFRD), Turkish fund OYAK, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd., according to the statement.

The fund aims to invest in promising companies in Central Asia and the Caucasus, pooling long-term capital and industry resources to support the region’s industrial development.

"Building on the partners’ expertise in international investment, knowledge of local markets and comprehensive financial services capabilities, the fund will help companies in the region gain access to the partners’ industry expertise, technologies and market resources, expand investment cooperation across the region and promote sustainable economic development,” the EDB said.

The bank’s analysts noted that companies in Central Asia and the Caucasus need long-term capital to expand their businesses and enter new markets. Cooperation with partners from China, Oman, Uzbekistan and Turkey will help combine international investment opportunities with the bank’s regional expertise.

"Taking part in the establishment of the fund is one of the ways for the EDB to attract additional resources to the economies of its member states and support the growth of regional companies,” EDB Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Daniyar Imangaliyev said.