Kyrgyz farmers to get agricultural machinery on preferential credit terms

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will allocate $44.6 million to Kyrgyzstan's state-owned banks for a project aimed at promoting agricultural mechanization, the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, it and the Ministry of Finance have signed an agency agreement with ABank OJSC and Eldik Bank OJSC. Under project KGZ-1037, the Islamic Development Bank will provide $44.6 million in concessional financing.

The funding will enable businesses and individuals to purchase modern agricultural machinery and equipment through the Islamic banking windows of the state-owned banks.

The financing programmes will be based on two Islamic finance products: Murabaha (an instalment-based sale with a markup) and Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek (leasing with subsequent ownership transfer).

The main financing terms are as follows:

Annual interest rate: 6 percent;

Financing period: up to seven years;

Purpose: purchase of agricultural machinery and equipment.

Cooperation with the major international financial institution is aimed at supporting the real sector of the economy and accelerating the modernization of the country's farming operations.

The concessional funding is expected to expand the lending capacity of the banking sector and reduce the financial burden on farmers through long-term financing.