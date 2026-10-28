Shirshov gives Kyrgyzstan $100 million interest-free loan for mortgage housing

Alexey Shirshov has provided Kyrgyzstan with a $100 million interest-free loan for 10 years to finance the construction of state-backed mortgage housing, President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Super.kg.

According to the president, the funds were provided about 10 days ago and have already been transferred to the Ministry of Finance, which subsequently allocated them to the State Mortgage Company.

"I instructed the State Mortgage Company to allocate $50 million for mortgage housing construction in the south of the country and another $50 million in the north,” Japarov said.

He noted that the loan carries no interest, which he said makes it particularly beneficial in view of inflation.

The president also commented on cooperation with Shirshov, whose past activities in the energy sector had raised numerous questions.

According to Sadyr Japarov, after Shirshov returned to Kyrgyzstan, he was set a condition: to contribute to the country's development and refrain from interfering in the operations of state-owned energy companies.

The president assured that Shirshov is no longer involved in procuring equipment for the energy sector and that the necessary components are purchased directly from manufacturers.

Sadyr Japarov did not disclose further details of the loan agreement beyond its 10-year term and interest-free status.