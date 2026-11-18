The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved Almazbek Moldobaev’s candidacy for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court of the Kyrgyz Republic.

His nomination was submitted to Parliament by President Sadyr Japarov.

Moldobaev currently serves as the Permanent Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers to the Constitutional Court.

Almazbek Moldobaev was born on February 9, 1973, in Frunze (now Bishkek). In 1995, he graduated from the Faculty of Law at Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn. He later studied at the Military Diplomatic Academy and completed postgraduate studies at the Military University of the Russian Defense Ministry.

From 2006 to 2015, he served as a judge at the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek. At various times, he also held positions in the offices of the President and the Zhogorku Kenesh.

From 2019 to 2023, he headed a department of the parliamentary committee on law and order, crime prevention and corruption control.

He holds a Candidate of Legal Sciences degree, the rank of First-Class State Civil Service Adviser and the title of Colonel of Justice.